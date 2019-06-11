UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former South Korea First Lady Passing Leaves Peace-Building Legacy - US State Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:29 PM

Former South Korea First Lady Passing Leaves Peace-Building Legacy - US State Department

Former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, who died Monday night at the age of 96, will be remembered for a life dedicated to promoting peace on the divided Korean peninsula, the US Department of State said in a message of condolences to her family and nation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, who died Monday night at the age of 96, will be remembered for a life dedicated to promoting peace on the divided Korean peninsula, the US Department of State said in a message of condolences to her family and nation on Tuesday.

"Ms.

Lee dedicated her life to peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula, and facilitated dialogue between North and South Korea," the message read. "She led multiple visits to Pyongyang to promote better relations between the two countries, and her efforts for peace will never be forgotten."

Alongside her husband, the late former President Kim Dae-jung, Lee campaigned for democracy and Korean reunification, visiting North Korea several times, both as first lady and afterwards.

Related Topics

Democracy Died Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Family

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.