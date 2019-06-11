- Home
Former South Korea First Lady Passing Leaves Peace-Building Legacy - US State Department
Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:29 PM
Former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, who died Monday night at the age of 96, will be remembered for a life dedicated to promoting peace on the divided Korean peninsula, the US Department of State said in a message of condolences to her family and nation on Tuesday
"Ms.
Lee dedicated her life to peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula, and facilitated dialogue between North and South Korea," the message read. "She led multiple visits to Pyongyang to promote better relations between the two countries, and her efforts for peace will never be forgotten."
Alongside her husband, the late former President Kim Dae-jung, Lee campaigned for democracy and Korean reunification, visiting North Korea several times, both as first lady and afterwards.