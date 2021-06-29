UrduPoint.com
Former South Korean Chief Prosecutor Joins 2022 Presidential Race

On Tuesday, South Korea's former prosecutor-general Yoon Seok-youl launched a bid to run in next year's presidential election in order to unseat the current government

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) On Tuesday, South Korea's former prosecutor-general Yoon Seok-youl launched a bid to run in next year's presidential election in order to unseat the current government.

In early March, Yoon Seok-youl resigned four months prior to the end of his two-year term.

"This government not only privatizes power, but also tries to prolong its rule to ravage the nation... I can't sit idle and watch it any longer," Yoon said at a press conference, aired by national broadcasters.

Yoon strongly opposes President Moon Jae-in, saying his government is incompetent and corrupt. Relations between the former prosecutor general and the government disintegrated over different views of investigating the criminal cases of top civil servants, and on prosecution reform.

The former prosecutor gained in popularity with society in late 2020, when he publicly criticized governmental prosecution reform. Yoon leads in opinion polls with 32.3% of votes.

