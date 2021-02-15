UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former South Korean Coastguard Chief Acquitted Over Ferry Sinking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Former South Korean coastguard chief acquitted over ferry sinking

A former South Korean coastguard chief was cleared of negligence Monday over bungled rescue operations for one of the country's deadliest maritime disasters, when more than 300 people were killed, most of them schoolchildren

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A former South Korean coastguard chief was cleared of negligence Monday over bungled rescue operations for one of the country's deadliest maritime disasters, when more than 300 people were killed, most of them schoolchildren.

The Sewol ferry capsized off the south coast in April 2014, and many of the students -- who were on a school trip -- obeyed orders to stay in their cabins as the vessel slowly sank.

The disaster triggered public fury when it emerged that then-president Park Geun-hye was uncontactable for several hours as the incident unfolded.

The Seoul Central District Court found Kim Suk-kyoon, who led the coastguard at the time, not guilty in connection with the botched rescue efforts.

It also acquitted nine other current and former coastguard officials indicted on the same charges.

"It is hard to judge that the defendants' actions constituted professional negligence," the verdict said, according to media reports.

An evacuation order was issued and was "an appropriate call of action based on information provided to the defendants", it added.

Kim earlier apologised to the bereaved families over the accident but denied accusations of negligence.

The Sewol's captain Lee Joon-seok -- one of the first people to leave the sinking ship, abandoning hundreds of children trapped inside -- was convicted of negligence and murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.

Other crew members were jailed for terms ranging from 18 months to 12 years.

Related Topics

Accident Murder Seoul Same North Korea April 2015 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Local POL production increases by 5.01% in 1st hal ..

3 minutes ago

Nigerian president appeals for unity after ethnic ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution reports AED2.4 billion net prof ..

23 minutes ago

European stocks make positive start to week

11 minutes ago

Tsitsipas through to Nadal clash as Berrettini pul ..

16 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds Special Lec ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.