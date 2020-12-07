Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I Negotiating Paying Off His Debt - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I is negotiating through his lawyers with tax authorities on the debt settlement which is part of the legal investigation against the ex-monarch, Spanish news agency Pais reported on Monday.

According to the prosecutors, the debt amounts to over 500 million Euros ($605 million) that Juan Carlos received from Mexican businessman Allen Sangines-Krause during the period of 2016-2018 through a front man, Army Colonel Nicolas Murga Mendoza. The prosecutors have already questioned the two persons.

Legal sources said that the former king had used the funds to pay for hotels, travel, restaurant bills for himself and the royal family.

The total sum of unpaid taxes amounts to over 120,000 euros ($145,290). As the debt has not been paid in time, it is considered a tax crime. Juan Carlos will have to pay at least 70 percent of the undeclared income which comprises 350,000 euros ($423,750), according to Pais.

The ex-king could be prosecuted as the tax evasion was committed after his abdication in 2014, when he lost his immunity. According to the law, the issue must be resolved before the formal start of legal action to avoid legal proceedings.

Other two separate cases against Juan Carlos are unlikely to be pursed as the monarch has already reigned before his immunity in those cases expired. The cases include one for the receipt of 65 million euros ($78 million) from the king of Saudi Arabia in 2008 which the former Spanish monarch transferred to the accounts of his lover Corinna Larsen in 2012.

Juan Carlos I abdicated in favor of his son Felipe VI in 2014. In March 2020 Juan Carlos found himself immersed in corruption scandal and in August he left Spain.