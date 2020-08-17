UrduPoint.com
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos Is In UAE: Royal Palace

Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos is in UAE: royal palace

Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, who went into exile in the face of corruption allegations earlier this month, is in the United Arab Emirates, the royal palace said Monday

Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, who went into exile in the face of corruption allegations earlier this month, is in the United Arab Emirates, the royal palace said Monday.

The 82-year-old "travelled to the United Arab Emirates on August 3 and he remains there," a spokesman for the royal palace said without giving further details.

In a surprise move, Juan Carlos announced on August 3 that he was leaving Spain to prevent his personal affairs from undermining his son King Felipe VI's reign, but did not say where he would be going.

