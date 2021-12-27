UrduPoint.com

Former Spanish King Reported To Maintain Friendship With Wanted Arms Dealer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Former Spanish King Reported to Maintain Friendship With Wanted Arms Dealer

Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain who has lived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi since last year, has been in close contact with infamous Spanish-Lebanese arms dealer Abdul Rahman El Assir, who is on the international wanted list for tax fraud charges, the El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing eyewitnesses.

The Spanish royal and the arms dealer have been friends for 30 years and share a common hobby hunting, according to the outlet

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain who has lived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi since last year, has been in close contact with infamous Spanish-Lebanese arms dealer Abdul Rahman El Assir, who is on the international wanted list for tax fraud charges, the El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing eyewitnesses.

The Spanish royal and the arms dealer have been friends for 30 years and share a common hobby hunting, according to the outlet.

"The relationship cooled down, but due to the loneliness of both in Abu Dhabi it revived," a source close to Juan Carlos told the newspaper.

El Assir, aged 71, is reported to make frequent visits to Juan Carlos in a private residential complex. One of the sources told the outlet that the arms dealer uses friendship with royalty as a "shield" against judicial proceedings.

The arms dealer has repeatedly failed to appear at court hearings in his case, in which he is accused by Spanish justice of evading a total of about 15 million Euros (nearly $17 million) in taxes. In 2019, the authorities issued an international search and arrest warrant for El Assir, for whom the prosecution requests eight years in prison and payment of nearly 90 million euros for a fine and compensation to the Spanish Ministry of Treasury.

The private life of Juan Carlos, who abdicated in favor of his son, Felipe VI, in 2014 while keeping the title of king, is no longer linked to the Spanish monarchy, a royal spokesperson told the newspaper.

In 2020, Juan Carlos left his country for the UAE following a major corruption scandal, which moved Felipe VI to deprive his father of funds from the Royal Household.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal UAE Abu Dhabi Fine Spain 2019 2020 From Share Million Court

Recent Stories

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talk ..

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia, NATO on Janu ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas Fr ..

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas From Russia, Not EU

3 minutes ago
 Employees of Israeli Medical Center Become First i ..

Employees of Israeli Medical Center Become First in World to Get 4 Pfizer Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago
 House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Bef ..

House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack - Chair

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

53 minutes ago
 Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From ..

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter O ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.