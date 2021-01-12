UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Spanish Monarch Juan Carlos To Maintain Title Of King For Life - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:55 PM

Former Spanish Monarch Juan Carlos to Maintain Title of King for Life - Reports

The Spanish government assured that Spanish ex-King Juan Carlos I will maintain his title for life, the Europa Press news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Spanish government assured that Spanish ex-King Juan Carlos I will maintain his title for life, the Europa Press news agency reported on Tuesday.

The government said that the former monarch will maintain his status for life, akin to what happened in Belgium, Luxembourg and Japan.

The statement made by the government was an answer to a question raised by the Valencian Compromise political coalition parliamentarian, Carles Mulet, who asked whether the government plans to modify the decree that would appoint Juan Carlos as an honorary king.

In 2014, Juan Carlos I abdicated in favor of his son, Felipe VI, keeping his title of king. In August, the ex-monarch abandoned the country after the scandal caused by his alleged involvement in corruption cases that are being investigated by the legal authorities of Spain and Switzerland.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Luxembourg Spain Belgium Japan Switzerland August Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

28 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

28 minutes ago

Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Island' ..

3 minutes ago

Nankana Sahib incident : ATC convicts three accuse ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait's cabinet members resign amid row with parl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.