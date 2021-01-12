Former Spanish Monarch Juan Carlos to Maintain Title of King for Life - Reports

The Spanish government assured that Spanish ex-King Juan Carlos I will maintain his title for life, the Europa Press news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Spanish government assured that Spanish ex-King Juan Carlos I will maintain his title for life, the Europa Press news agency reported on Tuesday.

The government said that the former monarch will maintain his status for life, akin to what happened in Belgium, Luxembourg and Japan.

The statement made by the government was an answer to a question raised by the Valencian Compromise political coalition parliamentarian, Carles Mulet, who asked whether the government plans to modify the decree that would appoint Juan Carlos as an honorary king.

In 2014, Juan Carlos I abdicated in favor of his son, Felipe VI, keeping his title of king. In August, the ex-monarch abandoned the country after the scandal caused by his alleged involvement in corruption cases that are being investigated by the legal authorities of Spain and Switzerland.