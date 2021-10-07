UrduPoint.com

Former Speaker Of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath As New Peruvian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:00 AM

Former Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Former President of Peruvian Congress Mirtha Vasquez has taken oath as the new prime minister of the country.

The swear-in ceremony was received by President Pedro Castillo on late Wednesday.

Oscar Maurtua and Walter Ayala have been re-appointed as the foreign minister and the defense minister respectively.

On Wednesday, Castillo addressed the nation to announce the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the swear-in of the new cabinet.

The president explained the reshuffle with the need to preserve the balance of power and controllability.

In the letter of resignation, Bellido said that he left the office at the request of President Castillo. The resigned prime minister headed the cabinet for two months and was criticized for low competencies and close ties with influential politician Vladimir Cerron.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin Congress Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

6 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

6 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

6 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

7 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.