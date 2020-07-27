UrduPoint.com
Former Sudanese Parliament Speaker Detained In Khartoum - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Former Sudanese Parliament Speaker Detained in Khartoum - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Former Sudanese Parliamentary Speaker Ibrahim Omar was detained in capital Khartoum on Sunday without divulging reasons, media reported.

According to Erem news website, Omar participated in a protest last week against the transitional government, which violates his prohibition of taking part in political activity. The ban was imparted on him after the collapse of Omar al-Bashir's government last year.

Video circulated on social media shows Omar being escorted to a car among chants and jeers.

Omar is the latest representative of the fallen regime to come into the crosshairs of the current hybrid military-civilian transitional government. A host of high-ranking Sudanese officials are currently under trial on various charges, from corruption to genocide.

Al-Bashir's government was toppled in April 2019 in a military coup d'etat following months of protests. The once untouchable ruler is now behind bars and facing an ever-growing list of charges.

