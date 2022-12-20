UrduPoint.com

Former Sudanese President Bashir Pledges Guilty To 1989 Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Former Sudanese President Bashir Pledges Guilty to 1989 Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir on Tuesday admitted to being responsible for the military coup on June 30, 1989, as a result of which he came to power in the country.

"I declare that I bear full responsibility for what happened on June 30 (1989). I know that a confession is the strongest evidence," Bashir said during his testimony in court, as quoted by the Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

In April 2019, Sudan saw a coup, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, was overthrown and later imprisoned for corruption offenses.

He is now also facing charges for the 1989 military coup that brought him to power. The Sudanese transitional government has created a special commission to investigate the case, while the Sudanese Prosecutor General's Office has decided to arrest all the military involved in the 1989 coup.

