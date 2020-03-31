Former Syrian Vice President Khaddam Dies Aged 88 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam, who was living in France, died on Tuesday from a heart attack at the age of 88, the Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper reported, citing an informed source

Khaddam had been a high-ranking official for 30 years during former President Hafiz Assad's administration.

However, after incumbent President Bashar Assad came to power in the early 2000s, Khaddam left the ruling Baath party and joined the opposition. In 2005 he left Syria and subsequently moved to Paris.