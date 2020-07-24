Former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa Dies at Age of 81 - Incumbent Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Former Tanzanian President Benjamin William Mkapa has died at the age of 81 years, incumbent leader John Magufuli said on Friday.

"Mzee Benjamin William Mkapa, the third President of Tanzania, has died at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he was admitted," Magufuli said, as quoted by The Citizen newspaper.

The incumbent president also called on Tanzanian people to pray for Mkapa.

Mkapa was the third president of Tanzania in 1995-2005. Before the presidency, he served as the foreign minister, while after 2005 he worked in the United Nations.