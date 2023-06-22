Open Menu

Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Former US Congressman for Texas and ex-CIA officer Will Hurd joined a burgeoning Republican presidential nomination field on Thursday.

"The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities. And liberals do nothing. President Biden can't solve these problems or won't. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd said in his campaign launch video.

He added that Americans need common sense in the current "complicated times," noting that there's much more that unites the country than what can divide it.

Hurd said that over the past 20 years he has been "on the front lines of the most pressing fights" facing the US, notably by "hunting down" terrorists in the Middle East after 9/11 and seeking to provide more opportunities for the middle class, to lower taxes, and secure the southern border as a congressman.

"These experiences have shown me that this moment, that this election has never mattered more." Hurd said. "That's why I'm running for the Republican nomination for president of the United States."

Hurd, 45, was elected to serve as the US representative for Texas' 23rd congressional district in 2014 and was reelected twice before retiring prior to the 2020 election. Since his departure, he has worked in banking and cybersecurity sectors. He is also known to have spent nearly a decade as a counter-terrorism undercover asset for the CIA in the 2000s.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate White House CIA Trump United States Middle East Border 2020 All

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

31 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

30 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

2 hours ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

28 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World