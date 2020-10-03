UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Thai PM Thaksin Had Coronavirus But Recovered: Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:34 PM

Former Thai PM Thaksin had coronavirus but recovered: source

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for coronavirus and was treated in hospital last month but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire told AFP on Saturday

Bangkok (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ):Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for coronavirus and was treated in hospital last month but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire told AFP on Saturday.

The 71-year-old lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and spent a fortnight in hospital before being discharged in the middle of September, they said.

"It's true he was infected several weeks ago, but now he has recovered. He joked that he was on trend," a source within Pheu Thai, a political party linked to Thaksin, told AFP, asking not to be named.

It is believed he contracted the virus after visiting a food court.

Thaksin was ousted from power in a 2006 military coup and fled the country in 2008.

He was convicted in Thailand on corruption charges.

His sister Yingluck became prime minister in 2011 before being removed in another coup three years later.

Revelations of Thaksin's brush with coronavirus coincided with bombshell news US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive.

Trump has been given an experimental treatment in hospital and has been knocked off the campaign trail just a month ahead of election day.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Thailand Dubai Trump United Arab Emirates September From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye hea ..

10 minutes ago

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commi ..

10 minutes ago

Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

19 minutes ago

Russia Confirms Nearly 9,900 COVID-19 Cases in 24- ..

13 minutes ago

Residents praise construction of underpass in a re ..

13 minutes ago

Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prim ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.