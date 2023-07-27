Open Menu

Former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Confirms Return To Thailand From Exile On August 10

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Confirms Return to Thailand From Exile on August 10

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Telecommunications mogul and former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and fled abroad, confirmed his return to the country on Thursday after more than 17 years in exile.

On Tuesday, Shinawatra's daughter announced her father's planned return to the country on August 10.

"I am celebrating my birthday today and will make the last donation (to a Buddhist temple) abroad. On August 10, just a few days from now, I will come home," Shinawatra said during a video conference with members of the Pheu Thai Party, which was formed by his supporters in 2008.

He added that he wanted to return in the coming days, but decided to delay it until after national celebrations of the Thai king's birthday and the start of an annual Buddhist fast.

"I would like to thank all our brothers and sisters across the country for their loyalty to the party, which they have maintained all these years, and for their votes for the Pheu Thai Party in the (parliamentary) elections (of 2023). I wish you all happiness and prosperity. I believe, that with the government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, the country's economy will improve quickly," the former prime minister said.

The last 18 years of Thai history have been marked by unprecedented political discord and confrontation between supporters and opponents of the former prime minister and the Shinawatra political family in general. During this period, military coups overthrew two governments formed by members of the Shinawatra political clan. Mass protests from 2007-2014 led to numerous clashes and bloodshed. The Pheu Thai Party was the main opposition party in the previous convening of the Thai parliament. Now, after winning the 2023 parliamentary elections, it is one of the two parties forming the government.

Shinawatra served as Thai prime minister from 2001-2006. He was ousted in a military coup on September 19, 2006, and barred from political activity as his government faced allegations of corruption, authoritarianism and muzzling of the press. He was sentenced in absentia to two years in jail for abuse of power and has been living in self-imposed exile. As of 2009, Shinawatra was reportedly living in Dubai and investing in gold mines, diamond polishing and lottery licenses in various countries. The former prime minister has said on multiple occasions that he was ready to return to Thailand to raise his grandchildren, despite the threat of imprisonment.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Jail Dubai Temple August September Gold National University Family All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

24 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

31 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

14 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

14 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

14 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

14 hours ago

More Stories From World