Former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Says Ready to Return to Thailand From Exile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Monday that he is ready to ask the country's authorities to allow him to return to Thailand after 16 years in exile to look after his seven grandchildren.

Earlier in the day, the biggest opposition Pheu Thai Party issued a statement, saying that Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the party and daughter of the former prime minister, gave birth to her first child. She is running for the post of prime minister in the general election scheduled to take place on May 14.

"Today in the morning, I was very happy to receive news that my seventh grandchild named Thasin, a son of my daughter ... Paetongtarn, was born. All my seven grandchildren were born when I had to be abroad. It is likely that I will have to ask for a permission to return to look after my grandchildren because in July I am turning 74," Shinawatra tweeted.

In late March, Thailand's former prime minister told Japan's Kyodo news agency that he was ready to return to his country and serve a two-year jail sentence so as to reunite with his family.

Thaksin Shinawatra served as Thai prime minister from 2001-2006. He was overthrown in a military coup on September 19, 2006 and barred from political activity as his government faced allegations of corruption, authoritarianism and suppressing the press. He was sentenced in absentia to two years in jail for abuse of power and has been living in self-imposed exile. As of 2009, Shinawatra was reportedly living in Dubai and investing in gold mines, diamond polishing and lottery licenses in various countries. His younger sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was Thai prime minister from 2011-2014.