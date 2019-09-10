STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Former Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade Ann Linde has been appointed as the country's foreign minister after Margot Wallstrom resigned, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Wallstrom, 64, announced her intention to step down to spend more time with her family.

"Ann Linde will become new head of the Foreign Ministry," Lofven said.

Linde, 57, is a member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party. Before being appointed as minister for foreign trade in early 2019, she served as minister for European Union affairs.

The minister is the co-chair of the intergovernmental Russian-Swedish supervisory committee on trade and economic cooperation. In June, Linde attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia at the helm of the national delegation.