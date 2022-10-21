Former Trump Adviser Bannon to Appeal Contempt of Congress Sentence - Lawyer

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon plans to appeal his sentence of four months in prison and a $6,500 fine that was handed down Friday by a federal judge over his contempt of Congress in the January 6 probe, according to his lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon plans to appeal his sentence of four months in prison and a $6,500 fine that was handed down Friday by a Federal judge over his contempt of Congress in the January 6 probe, according to his lawyer.

"We certainly fully respect the judge's decision but we will be filing a notice of appeal," Bannon's lawyer David Schoen told reporters shortly after the sentence.

He added that the judge's decision to suspend the prison sentence until the appeals process was completed was an "extraordinary move."