Former Trump Adviser Bannon to be Indicted in 'Build the Wall' Case - NY Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon will be indicted on Thursday for his involvement in the "We Build the Wall" case, according to the New York Attorney General's office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon will be indicted on Thursday for his involvement in the "We Build the Wall" case, according to the New York Attorney General's office.

Bannon, who surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office on Thursday, will be indicted on charges that will be announced this afternoon.

They are believed to relate to his work with the fundraising organization set up to fulfill former President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.