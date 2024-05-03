Open Menu

Former Trump Adviser Hope Hicks Testifies At His Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Trump's former campaign press secretary Hope Hicks became the first former member of Donald Trump's inner circle to take the witness stand in his criminal trial on Friday

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

Hicks was mentioned in earlier testimony by David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid.

He said Hicks was present at a 2015 meeting at Trump Tower in New York at which he agreed to help Trump's nascent campaign for the Republican nomination the following year.

She would have been closely involved with the final stages of Trump's successful campaign for the White House when the payments to Daniels were allegedly made.

Prosecutors this week urged Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump for more violations of a gag order he imposed to protect trial participants.

Merchan, who threatened Trump with jail time on Tuesday for further gag order violations, heard arguments from both sides and could issue a ruling Friday.

The judge started Friday's session by unusually addressing Trump directly, saying he wanted to "clear up (any) misunderstanding" on the gag order.

Merchan stressed that Trump had an "absolute right to testify" in court, and that the gag "only applies to extrajudicial statements... outside of court."

Trump, who had claimed that the gag order meant he would not be able to testify freely, was heard to respond "thank you."

On Thursday, prosecutor Christopher Conroy had urged Merchan to fine Trump for four new violations of the gag order barring him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, court staff or their relatives.

Merchan fined Trump, who wore an electric blue tie and dark suit, $9,000 earlier this week for violations of his gag order.

Conroy pointed to public comments Trump has made about Cohen, who has become a vocal critic of his former boss and is expected to be a star witness in the case.

"The defendant thinks the rules should be different for him," Conroy said.

