Former Trump Adviser Jason Miller Detained at Airport in Brazil - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Former Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Tuesday that he and his team were temporarily detained at an airport in Brazil for questioning.

"This afternoon my traveling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend's CPAC Brazil Conference," Miller said in a statement.

Brazil's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) took place from September 3 to 4.

Miller said they were not accused of any wrong doing and were eventually released to return to the United States.

Miller did not specify if they were detained by the Brazilian or US authorities.