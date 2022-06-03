UrduPoint.com

Former Trump Adviser Navarro Indicted For Contempt Of Congress - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Former Trump Adviser Navarro Indicted for Contempt of Congress - Justice Dept.

Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro has been indicted for contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot, the US Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro has been indicted for contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"Former White House advisor Peter K.

Navarro has been indicted by a Federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The two counts include Navarro's alleged refusal to appear before the committee to testify and refusal to hand over documents related to his purported role in the riot, the release added.

