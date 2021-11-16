Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Appears Before US Court, Receives Supervised Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon appeared in a US court on Monday after surrendering himself to the FBI for the charge of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee on the events at the Capitol on January 6, and was given supervised release while he awaits arraignment and further proceedings.

US Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather granted Bannon supervised release on condition that he surrenders his passport, conducts weekly telephone reports with court authorities, provides notice of travel outside the Washington, DC area as well as other restrictions.

Bannon is scheduled to appear before Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday where he will be arraigned.