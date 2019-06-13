Former Trump Aide Hicks to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee on June 19 - Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will testify before the US House Judiciary Committee on June 19 in relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce that Hope Hicks will appear before House Judiciary [Committee] for a transcribed interview on June 19," Nadler said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Nadler highlighted that if executive privilege is invoked or some other objection over a question, the committee will take any measure necessary in response to unfounded privilege assertions.

The chairman adds that Hicks' testimony will be made public promptly.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution authorizing congressional committees to take legal action against any Trump administration officials who may be defying subpoenas.