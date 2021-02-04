UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Faces Renewed Charges Despite Pardon - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Faces Renewed Charges Despite Pardon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by ex-President Donald Trump, faces the same charges after New York prosecutors opened a state-level investigation, the New York Times reported.

Before receiving a pardon that applies only to Federal crimes, Bannon was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and launder money raised for building a wall along the United States border with Mexico.

"The Manhattan district attorney's office has begun investigating Mr.

Bannon's role in the fund-raising project for the wall and is also considering opening an investigation into Ken Kurson, who was also pardoned by Mr. Trump after he was charged with federal crimes related to cyberstalking and harassment," the report said on Wednesday evening citing three people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the decision came after Manhattan prosecutors reviewed the list of the 143 pardons and commutations issued by Trump in his last days in office.

Bannon pleaded not guilty when he was charged.

Related Topics

White House Trump Same Manhattan New York United States Mexico Money Border

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

3 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

4 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

4 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

4 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.