Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Faces Renewed Charges Despite Pardon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by ex-President Donald Trump, faces the same charges after New York prosecutors opened a state-level investigation, the New York Times reported.

Before receiving a pardon that applies only to Federal crimes, Bannon was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and launder money raised for building a wall along the United States border with Mexico.

"The Manhattan district attorney's office has begun investigating Mr.

Bannon's role in the fund-raising project for the wall and is also considering opening an investigation into Ken Kurson, who was also pardoned by Mr. Trump after he was charged with federal crimes related to cyberstalking and harassment," the report said on Wednesday evening citing three people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the decision came after Manhattan prosecutors reviewed the list of the 143 pardons and commutations issued by Trump in his last days in office.

Bannon pleaded not guilty when he was charged.