Former Trump Ally Bannon Pleads Not Guilty To Money Laundering, Fraud Charges - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Former Trump Ally Bannon Pleads Not Guilty to Money Laundering, Fraud Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty in a New York court to money laundering and fraud charges linked to his involvement in the "We Build the Wall" border security fundraising campaign, Guardian reported on Thursday.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to six total counts of money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud charges, according to the reports. Bannon agreed to surrender his passports, the report also said.

Bannon is accused of taking donor money for the organization, which was purportedly supposed to be put towards achieving a wall at the US southern border, and using it to pay the group's executives through third-parties.

The case is adjourned until October 4, the report added.

