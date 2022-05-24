Former Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Says He Lost 2020 Election - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Kellyanne Conway, who served as counselor to former US President Donald Trump, has acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election and blames his campaign staff and "election deniers" for claiming otherwise, Politico reported on Tuesday citing Conway's new book "Here's the Deal."

Conway, who continues to be inside Trump's inner circle since he became the 45th president in 2016, wrote a 506-page memoir that provides a behind-the-scenes look as the Trump administration during the most complex moments of his tenure, the report said.

Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done - a job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed, Politico cited Conway as saying in her book.

But rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on tv) when Trump kept insisting he won, she was quoted as saying.

In addition, Conway said she believes Trump was more shocked to lose the 2020 race than he was to win in 2016, according to the report.

In the book, Conway claims she called an anonymous aide during January 6, 2020 events on the US Capital to send Trump an urgent message that he must tell the people there to stop and question the Stop the Steal campaign, the report said.

The Trump campaign raised $200 million to prove the November 3 election was stolen, but a smooth transition and a focus on the president's legacy would have served him and the country better, the report added.