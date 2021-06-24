UrduPoint.com
Former Trump Lawyer Giuliani Loses License To Practice In New York - Court Order

Rudolph Giuliani, the one-time personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, has lost his license to practice law in the state of New York for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" on the 2020 US election, a court order showed

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Rudolph Giuliani, the one-time personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, has lost his license to practice law in the state of New York for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" on the 2020 US election, a court order showed.

The 77-year-old Giuliani helped lead Trump's legal challenge to the election won by President Joe Biden, arguing that the vote had been rife with fraud and that counting machines had been rigged. The appellate division of the Supreme Court in New York, hearing the motion brought to de-license Guiliani over the matter, agreed that he had acted without merit.

"It is further ordered that respondent is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form," the court said in a 33-page judgment issued Thursday.

Giuliani, admitted to the state bar in New York in 1969, was named US Attorney in Manhattan in 1983 and worked for the Justice Department during the Reagan administration. He also served as mayor of New York City for eight years, rising to national prominence during September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the city.

Prior to Thursday's court order, a Federal judge ruled in May that government prosecutors could review contents in electronic devices seized from Giuliani amid investigations into activities performed while he was advising Trump.

