UrduPoint.com

Former Trump National Security Adviser Flynn Sues To Block Phone Records Probe - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Former Trump National Security Adviser Flynn Sues to Block Phone Records Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Michael Flynn, who briefly served as National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, has launched a new lawsuit to prevent the US House of Representatives Select Committee probe into the events at the US Capitol on January 6 from accessing his phone records, media reported.

Flynn's new lawsuit was revealed on Tuesday, CNN reported. It is the eighth legal challenge into the Democrat-led Select Committee's efforts to investigate Trump's attempts to get the result of the November 2020 presidential election overturned, the report said.

The panel has now subpoenaed six former Trump administration officials, including William Stepien, Jason Miller, Angela McCallum, John Eastman, Bernard Kerik and Flynn, Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said earlier.

In November of 2020, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion prior to and during the 2016 US presidential election. The investigation undertaken by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion and Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system.

Flynn was the only person convicted within the investigation by Mueller into possible collusion. However, evidence emerged later on that the FBI framed Flynn and the Justice Department dropped the case.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Thompson January November FBI 2016 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

5 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

5 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

5 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

5 hours ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

5 hours ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.