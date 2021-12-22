Former Trump National Security Adviser Flynn Sues to Block Phone Records Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Michael Flynn, who briefly served as National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, has launched a new lawsuit to prevent the US House of Representatives Select Committee probe into the events at the US Capitol on January 6 from accessing his phone records, media reported.

Flynn's new lawsuit was revealed on Tuesday, CNN reported. It is the eighth legal challenge into the Democrat-led Select Committee's efforts to investigate Trump's attempts to get the result of the November 2020 presidential election overturned, the report said.

The panel has now subpoenaed six former Trump administration officials, including William Stepien, Jason Miller, Angela McCallum, John Eastman, Bernard Kerik and Flynn, Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said earlier.

In November of 2020, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion prior to and during the 2016 US presidential election. The investigation undertaken by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion and Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system.

Flynn was the only person convicted within the investigation by Mueller into possible collusion. However, evidence emerged later on that the FBI framed Flynn and the Justice Department dropped the case.