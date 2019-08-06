Former Tunisian Head of State Marzouki Announces Presidential Bid

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki announced his decision to run for office again during an interview to a local radio station on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki announced his decision to run for office again during an interview to a local radio station on Tuesday.

The snap election was announced after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi on July 25.

"I must go back into the arena ...

I am officially announcing my candidacy," Marzouki said.

Marzouki was the president of Tunisia from December 2011 to December 2014, losing the 2014 election to late Beji Caid Essebsi.

The election will take place on September 15. All candidates must submit their bid before August 9. The final list of candidates will be announced on August 31.