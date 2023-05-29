UrduPoint.com

Former Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Urges Opposition To Think Over Mistakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Former Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Urges Opposition to Think Over Mistakes

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Former Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince urged the country's opposition to think where it has made a mistake which led to the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan was declared the winner of the second round of Turkey's presidential election with over 52% of the vote. Final results will be released no earlier than June 1.

"I congratulate our country and nation on holding the presidential election in a peaceful atmosphere, as befits Turkey. I congratulate Erdogan, re-elected according to preliminary results, and wish him success in solving the accumulated problems of our country," Ince tweeted, adding "and now I call on all the opposition to think about what we did wrong.

"

Ince, the leader of the Memleket party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy on May 11, three days before the election's first round. His name was not removed from the ballots, and he received over 230,000 votes. After his withdrawal he supported neither Erdogan, nor his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, who gained about 47% in the runoff held on Sunday.

