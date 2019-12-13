Former Turkish Prime Minister Announces Creation of New Political Party - Reports

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, once a close ally to the country's President, Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday announced that he has created a new party, named Future Party, in opposition to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, once a close ally to the country's President, Tayyip Erdogan , on Friday announced that he has created a new party, named Future Party, in opposition to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), media reported.

There are 154 people on the party's board list of founders, which also includes several former AKP members, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

According to Davutoglu, the party will strive to create a "prosperous future" for Turkey.

"Despite all the pressures and the climate of fear trying to be created, we came together to draw a prosperous future for our country," Davutoglu said at a ceremony where he announced the party's name and logo, as quoted by the media.

Davutoglu served as the prime minister from 2014-2016. He left the AKP in September of this year after the party launched disciplinary action against him. After Davutoglu's resignation, six other AKP members followed. According to the former prime minister, the Turkish ruling party "has departed from its founding principles and political mission."