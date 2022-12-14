UrduPoint.com

Former Twitter CEO Takes Responsibility For Social Network's Political Censorship

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Former Twitter CEO Takes Responsibility for Social Network's Political Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he was the one responsible for the company's susceptibility to government and corporate influence.

"Social media must be resilient to corporate and government control. Only the original author may remove content they produce. Moderation is best implemented by algorithmic choice. The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles. This is my fault alone, as I completely gave up pushing for them when an activist entered our stock in 2020," he wrote in his personal blog.

Dorsey said he realized that companies have become "far too powerful" once Twitter suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump in January 2021.

His biggest mistake was investing in the development of tools allowing the company "to manage the public conversation," instead of "building tools for the people using Twitter to easily manage it for themselves," Dorsey added. This, according to the former CEO, "burdened the company with too much power" and made it susceptible to "outside pressure.

"

Twitter's new owner, US billionaire Elon Musk, has reportedly given access to internal papers to a few independent journalists to investigate politically-motivated censorship in the company before his takeover. Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi presented their findings in threads tweets earlier this month.

Weiss said she found that Twitter allegedly used to have a special team instructed to "build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics." Taibbi alleged that prior to the 2020 US presidential elections, Twitter deliberately took measures to downplay the scandal around the laptop of US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. The laptop reportedly had evidence of Hunter Biden's participation in tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries including Ukraine and China.

Related Topics

Scandal Business Ukraine China Twitter Company Trump Bari Elon Musk Money January May 2020 Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

9 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.