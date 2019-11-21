UrduPoint.com
Former Twitter Employee Pleads Not Guilty To Spying For Saudi Arabia - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A former Twitter employee on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges that he spied for Saudi Arabia, US media reported.

Ahmad Abouammo, who has been charged together with another Twitter employee, pleaded not guilty earlier on Wednesday in a US Federal court in San Francisco, Bloomberg reported.

Prosecutors say Ahmad Abouammo, 41, who worked for Twitter in San Francisco before moving to Seattle, Washington, and another Twitter employee were recruited to use their company credentials to gain access to the accounts of "users of interest" to the Saudi royal family, according to the criminal complaint unsealed on November 6, the report said.

Abouammo was charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the US Attorney General as well as falsifying records to obstruct an investigation, the report said.

