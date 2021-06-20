UrduPoint.com
Former UK Commons Speaker John Bercow Defects To Labour

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Former Conservative member of parliament and speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow told the Observer that he has quit the "reactionary" and "populist" Conservative party and joined Labour.

In his interview, Bercow argued that today's Conservative Party is becoming "reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic." He added that he joined Labour because he shares their values and believes that this party is the only instrument that will aid the Brits to remove the current Conservative government.

"I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand. The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option," he said.

Bercow also called Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson a "lousy governor," who allegedly does not have any vision of a "more equitable society."

The ex-Commons speaker joined the Tories at the age of 17.

More Stories From World

