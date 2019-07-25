(@FahadShabbir)

Gavin Williamson, the former UK Defense Secretary, has been appointed the secretary of state for Education in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Gavin Williamson, the former UK Defense Secretary, has been appointed the secretary of state for Education in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, Johnson, the former mayor of London and the ex-UK foreign secretary, was appointed as the new head of the cabinet by Queen Elizabeth II. The appointment followed Johnson's victory in the race to succeed Theresa May as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister.

"The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson @GavinWilliamson has been appointed Secretary of State [at the Department for Education]," the prime minister's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Williamson replaced Damian Hinds on the position of the secretary of state for Education. The former defense chief was sacked in May after he leaked sensitive information about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Michael Gove, the former environment secretary and an active supporter of the UK withdrawal from the European Union during the 2016 referendum campaign, was appointed the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, having various information and coordination functions within the cabinet.

Former Secretary of State for Justice and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Elizabeth Truss has received the role of the secretary of state for International Trade in the new cabinet. Moreover, Truss will become the president of the Board of Trade.

"Matt Hancock @MattHancock is Secretary of State for Health and Social Care ... Theresa Villiers has been appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ... Nicky Morgan @NickyMorgan01 has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport," the prime minister's office also said.

Johnson chose Andrea Leadsom to become the new secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, while Robert Jenrick will be the secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Former home secretary Amber Rudd, who resigned over the Windrush scandal, has been appointed the secretary of state for Work and Pensions and the minister for Women and Equalities.