UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UK Defense Chief Appointed Education Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:37 AM

Former UK Defense Chief Appointed Education Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

Gavin Williamson, the former UK Defense Secretary, has been appointed the secretary of state for Education in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Gavin Williamson, the former UK Defense Secretary, has been appointed the secretary of state for Education in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, Johnson, the former mayor of London and the ex-UK foreign secretary, was appointed as the new head of the cabinet by Queen Elizabeth II. The appointment followed Johnson's victory in the race to succeed Theresa May as the leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister.

"The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson @GavinWilliamson has been appointed Secretary of State [at the Department for Education]," the prime minister's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Williamson replaced Damian Hinds on the position of the secretary of state for Education. The former defense chief was sacked in May after he leaked sensitive information about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Michael Gove, the former environment secretary and an active supporter of the UK withdrawal from the European Union during the 2016 referendum campaign, was appointed the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, having various information and coordination functions within the cabinet.

Former Secretary of State for Justice and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Elizabeth Truss has received the role of the secretary of state for International Trade in the new cabinet. Moreover, Truss will become the president of the Board of Trade.

"Matt Hancock @MattHancock is Secretary of State for Health and Social Care ... Theresa Villiers has been appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ... Nicky Morgan @NickyMorgan01 has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport," the prime minister's office also said.

Johnson chose Andrea Leadsom to become the new secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, while Robert Jenrick will be the secretary of state for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Former home secretary Amber Rudd, who resigned over the Windrush scandal, has been appointed the secretary of state for Work and Pensions and the minister for Women and Equalities.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Scandal Business Education China Twitter European Union London Lancaster Hancock United Kingdom May Women 2016 Huawei Media From Government Cabinet Race Housing

Recent Stories

Two die as rain water inundates house's basement

40 seconds ago

Phelps hails 'incredible' Milak after losing world ..

44 seconds ago

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

13 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

15 minutes ago

Opelka upsets two-time defending champion Isner in ..

8 minutes ago

Maldives May Open Embassy in Moscow by Mid-2020 - ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.