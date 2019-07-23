Former UK Defense Secretary Endorses Johnson as Best Candidate for Prime Minister Post

Former UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said ahead of the Tuesday vote for the next UK prime minister that Boris Johnson was the right person for the job to complete the United Kingdom's drawn-out exit from the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Former UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said ahead of the Tuesday vote for the next UK prime minister that Boris Johnson was the right person for the job to complete the United Kingdom's drawn-out exit from the European Union.

Later on Tuesday, the UK Conservative party will announce the results of the election of its new leader, who will automatically become prime minister to succeed outgoing Theresa May. The choice is currently between Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Johnson, his predecessor and former London mayor.

"Boris Johnson will give us that fresh start," Fallon said in an interview with UK Sky news media outlet.

Fallon added that Johnson was surely to "get Brexit done."

The divisive issue of Brexit has gripped UK politics for some time now, already resulting in the resignation of two UK prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May, over the former's defeat in the Brexit referendum and the latter's failure to complete the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

The new head of the cabinet will face the same challenges over Brexit that overshadowed the tenure of May and triggered her resignation � securing a deal UK politicians can agree on that presents an optimal strategy to divorce the European Union.