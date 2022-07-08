Former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt May Run for Conservative Leadership - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt may soon announce his nomination for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party, Sky news reported on Friday, citing unnamed source.

A source close to Hunt told Sky News that the politician has almost made up his mind to announce his nomination because his support withing the party is growing.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and former Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced the prime minister to step down on Thursday.