Brexit is the greatest mistake made by the United Kingdom since the Second World War, John Bercow, a former speaker of the UK Parliament's House of Commons, said on Wednesday

Bercow abandoned his position as the speaker on November 4 after being appointed as the steward and bailiff of the Manor of Northstead. During his tenure, he played a key role in many Brexit-related events, often going against the wishes of his own Conservative party and greenlighting amendments that undermined efforts of both prime ministers� Theresa May and Boris Johnson, which earned him a reputation of an arch-Remainer among members of the UK's political establishment.

"I think Brexit is the biggest foreign policy mistake in the postwar period," he said, speaking before the members of the Foreign Press Association.

Bercow expressed his respect for Prime Minister Johnson but maintained his opinion that the UK would be better off as a member of the European Union.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous divorce agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12. The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for January 31.