UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UK Labour Lawmaker Given Suspended Jail Sentence Over Indecent Child Image

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Former UK Labour Lawmaker Given Suspended Jail Sentence Over Indecent Child Image

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A former UK Labour lawmaker has been given an eight-month suspended jail sentence on Friday for making an indecent image of a child, the Sky news broadcaster reports.

Eric Joyce, who served as a member of parliament representing the constituency of Falkirk from 2000 to 2015, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the offense and was convicted in July.

"That these acts of abuse happened is because there are people like you who want to watch these films. If there was no market, those children wouldn't be subjected to these very serious offenses," Justice Edis said during the sentencing hearing, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Joyce was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay prosecution costs of 1,800 Pounds ($2,359).

At an earlier hearing, the lawmaker said that he accessed the indecent file via an email, which he claimed to be spam. Following the incident, Joyce said that he has received psychological therapy.

In 2015, Joyce was convicted on two counts of common assault after attacking two teenagers in London. At that time, he was given a 10-week jail term suspended for two years.

Related Topics

Hearing Film And Movies Parliament Jail London Ipswich United Kingdom July 2015 Market From Court Labour

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

41 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

50 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.