Former UK Labour Leader Calls For Dialogue With Russia To Ease Tensions Around Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:17 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for dialogue with Russia in order to reduce escalating tensions around Ukraine, amid reports that the UK has deployed around 30 elite troops to Ukraine to train its armed forces on new anti-tank weapons.

"A dialogue with Russia is necessary. A dialogue to reduce tensions on the borders between Ukraine and Russia in order to ensure troops withdraw away from the borders on both sides in order to see if there is a way forward," Corbyn said at an online event organized by the Stop the War coalition on Thursday evening.

The former Labour leader, who is currently sitting in Parliament as an independent lawmaker, warned that sending more troops, arms and ships into the Black Sea "isn't going to bring about peace," but would exacerbate tensions and create "more and more danger."

On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that the UK had decided to supply Ukraine with a batch of light-armour defensive weapons systems, and that a "small number" of British staff will travel to the country to provide initial training.

According to Sky news broadcaster, around 30 elite troops from the newly created army's Special Operations Brigade have arrived in Ukraine on military flights which also delivered about 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the country this week.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow has, however, denied the allegations, and said that it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

