Former UK Labour Leader Corbyn To Launch New Peace And Justice Project

Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Former UK Labour Leader Corbyn to Launch New Peace and Justice Project

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The former leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he will be launching a new project in January 2021 to bring people together for social and economic justice, peace, and human rights in the UK and across the world.

"Next month, we're kicking off the Peace and Justice Project. We're going to bring people together," Corbyn said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

He explained that the project, which will be launched online on January 17, will be a platform to create a network of unions and social movements, activists, thinkers and leaders around the world to share experience and generate ideas about solutions to common problems.

"Injustices and threats at home and abroad cannot be separated.

What's happened this year has shown us how connected we all are. We need solidarity beyond our borders and across communities to solve our common problems together," Corbyn said, after stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic "has exposed and deepened" the scale of social inequalities.

Corbyn stood down as Labour leader after his party suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections held in UK in December, 2019.

He was suspended from Labour on October 29 after he said that allegations of anti-Semitism in the party under his leadership were "dramatically overstated for political reasons," and although he was later readmitted, the current Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has refused to reinstate his rights as a Labour lawmaker.

