Former UK Prime Minister Blair Says That Labour Must 'Renew' Itself After Election Defeat

The Labour Party must renew and rebuild itself to become a credible opposition party after the failures of Jeremy Corbyn, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, the last Labour leader to win a general election, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Labour Party must renew and rebuild itself to become a credible opposition party after the failures of Jeremy Corbyn, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, the last Labour leader to win a general election, said on Wednesday.

Blair made these comments during a plenary speech at the opening of a three-day conference organized by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

"This election was no ordinary defeat for Labour. It marks a moment in history. The choice for Labour is to renew itself as a serious, progressive, non-Conservative competitor for power in British politics, or retreat from such an ambition in which case over time it will be replaced," Blair said.

The former prime minister stated that the Labour Party was at a crucial juncture, and requires a complete overhaul in order to make it a party credible enough to win at the polls.

"This is a moment where either we use the lessons of defeat to build a progressive, modern political coalition capable of competing for, winning, and retaining power. Or we accept that the Labour Party has exhausted its original mission and is unable to fulfill the purpose for which it was created," Blair stated.

After Thursday's election defeat, Corbyn called for a period of reflection within the Labour Party. Blair went further, saying that a full reassessment of how the party communicates with voters, and the policies it will take forward, was needed.

"So at one level, sure, let's have a period of reflection, but any attempt to whitewash this defeat, presented as something other than it is, or the consequences of something other than the obvious, will cause irreparable damage to Labour's relationship with the electorate," Blair said.

The former Labour leader did not shy away from criticizing the party's policy after the 2016 Brexit referendum. Labour changed course numerous times since the referendum, displaying what Blair called "comic indecision.

" The party finally settled on the policy of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement and putting it to a second referendum, prior to the election.

The traditional narrative following last week's general election is that Corbyn's policy to push for a second referendum alienated many voters in the Midlands and the north of England, who were traditionally Labour voters, but were also pro-Brexit. Blair added that the largest drop in Labour voters came among pro-Remain young adults, whose votes went to the Liberal Democrats and Green Party.

The former prime minister was also extremely critical of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Blair has often been critical of Labour's lurch to the left under Corbyn. In his speech, Blair slammed Corbyn's "brand of quasi-revolutionary socialism."

"No sentient political party goes into an election with a leader who has a net approval rating of -40 percent. The takeover of the Labour Party by the far-left turned it into a glorified protest movement, with cult trimmings, utterly incapable of being a credible government. The result has brought shame on us. We let our country down. To go into an election at any time with such a divergence between party and people is unacceptable. To do it at a time of national crisis, when a credible opposition is so essential to the national interest, is unforgivable," Blair added.

Blair served as the United Kingdom's prime minister from 1997 to 2007. He is often credited as being part of the "New Labour" movement that advocates for centrist policies.

In Thursday's general election, the Labour Party lost 60 seats, as Boris Johnson's Conservative Party surged to victory. The Tories won 365 of 650 seats in the House of Commons, giving the prime minister an absolute majority in parliament and a political mandate to complete Brexit negotiations. Corbyn announced that he would not stand as Labour leader in the next election.