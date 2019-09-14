Former UK Prime Minister Cameron Says Some People Will Never Forgive Him for Brexit Voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron told The Times newspaper that some people would never forgive him for holding the referendum on the UK withdrawal from the European Union.

"I say in the foreword, some people will never forgive me for holding a referendum. Others for holding it and losing it," Cameron said.

The former prime minister pointed out that there were many people, who wanted the referendum to be held as well as were glad that the promise on the issue had been made and kept.

"This issue needed to be addressed and I thought a referendum was coming, so better to try to get some reforms we needed and have a referendum. But I accept that, you know, that effort failed. I do understand some people are very angry because they didn't want to leave the EU.

Neither did I," Cameron noted.

The former prime minister stressed that the United Kingdom may need to hold the second referendum on Brexit.

"I don't think you can rule it out because we're stuck," Cameron added.

Cameron initiated the 2016 referendum on Brexit, campaigning for remaining in the European Union. When the UK citizens voted for leaving the bloc, Cameron left the prime minister's post.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. A withdrawal deal was reached weeks before the date, but the UK lawmakers have refused to pass it. The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to October 31, but the lack of consensus between Brussels and London still makes a no-deal Brexit a possibility.