Former UK Prime Minister Johnson Planning to Visit Ukraine in Upcoming Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to visit Kiev in the coming months amid concerns among senior Conservatives that the trip may undermine the authority of incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

Johnson is intending to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the newspaper reported.

Ukrainian sources also said that Johnson "had an intention" to travel to Kiev but they had "no concrete information" yet on the exact dates, according to the report.

In November, an Ipsos poll showed that voter support for the UK's Conservative Party has fallen to the lowest level in 15 years, reaching 26%, due to its controversial economic policy in the face of the economic crisis, though Sunak secured a relatively high rate of approval, with 47% of respondents saying they liked him.

Western countries have been actively providing Kiev with financial assistance since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States, in particular, has provided several packages of emergency funding for Kiev. The funds have been allocated for both military support and humanitarian assistance.