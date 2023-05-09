UrduPoint.com

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Announces Visit To Taiwan Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Announces Visit to Taiwan Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that she will be paying an official visit to Taiwan next week.

"Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy. I'm looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing," Truss was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Truss will deliver a speech and meet with high-ranking officials during her visit to the island, the report said.

The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Democracy Visit Beijing Taipei Independence United Kingdom April From Government

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

15 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.