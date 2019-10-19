Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned earlier this summer amid the failure to get her Brexit plan through the parliament, urged the UK lawmakers on Saturday to vote for the plan of her successor, Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May , who resigned earlier this summer amid the failure to get her Brexit plan through the parliament , urged the UK lawmakers on Saturday to vote for the plan of her successor, Boris Johnson.

"If you want to deliver Brexit, if you want to keep faith with the British people, if you want this country to move forward, then vote for the deal today," May said during the parliamentary sitting on Saturday morning ahead of the vote on Johnson's Brexit deal.

She added that she had "a distinct sense of deja vu" as her own drafts of the deal had been rejected thrice by the Commons.

"You cannot have the second referendum simply because some people do not agree with the result of the first," May said addressing those parliament forces which advocate for halting the withdrawal process and holding a second referendum.

The referendum on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union was held in June 2016 and the country voted to "leave" with a very little margin versus "remain.

" Since then, the process has been deadlocked amid the failure of London to negotiate the divorce terms, both internally and vis-avis Brussels. Brexit has already resulted in the resignation of two UK prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May, over the former's defeat in the referendum and the latter's failure to complete the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

On Thursday, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, announced that the protracted negotiations between London and Brussels on their divorce terms under Brexit have finally yielded results. A new agreement has been agreed upon that dropped the controversial backstop of May's plan to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the Northern Irish legislature a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

The deal still requires the approval of the respective parliaments. The UK House of Commons is expected to vote on it later in the day.