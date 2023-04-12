Close
Former UK Prime Minister Truss To Condemn Western Leaders For Visiting China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will possibly condemn the Western leaders' initiatives to improve their relations with China and pay visits to Beijing amid ongoing military conflict in Ukraine in her morning speech to the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing pre-released remarks.

"Western leaders visiting President Xi (Jinping) to ask for his support in ending the war is a mistake ” and it is a sign of weakness. Instead our energies should go into taking more measures to support Taiwan. We need to make sure Taiwan is able to defend itself," Truss is expected to say, the newspaper reported.

The former UK prime minister will not mention French President Emmanuel Macron by name, who paid an official visit to China last week, but is reportedly going to designate the Western leaders' visits as "sign of weakness," the newspaper reported.

Macron during his visit to China praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. Following the visit, the French president said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

