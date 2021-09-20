UrduPoint.com

Former UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations To Send COVID-19 Vaccines To Poor Countries

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations to Send COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, recently appointed goodwill ambassador for global health financing by the World Health Organization (WHO), urged rich countries on Monday to share their surplus doses of COVID-19 vaccines with low-income countries in Africa without delay.

"We've been stockpiling vaccines, we've got a mountain of vaccines in America and in Europe, they're not going to be used even when we do the boosters and the 12 to 15-year-olds," Brown told Sky news broadcaster in his first interview following his appointment by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The former prime minister (2007 to 2010) said that those millions of vaccines left over should be sent to the rest of world, "otherwise they are going to pass their use-by date and expire, and be of no use to anybody, and all of us hate waste."

After noting that only 2% of Africa and only 2% of low-income countries are vaccinated, Brown stressed that having the African population immunized against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as soon as possible is also in the interest of the UK to avoid the disease spreading globally.

"It's in our interests in Britain that they are vaccinated because the disease will spread in Africa, it will mutate and there will be new variants, it will come back to haunt even the fully vaccinated in Britain unless we take action," he said.

As for his plans as the new WHO ambassador for global health financing, Brown said that 300 million vaccines could be transferred from the United States and Europe this month, plus 500 million next month and a billion by December.

"We need to get all the resources at our disposal to airlift them to get them out to the countries that need them, get the vaccinations happening and provide some support," he added.

According to the former prime minister, the entire world could be vaccinated by next summer if developed nations help in the roll-out beyond their own borders.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Europe United Kingdom United States December All From Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two mo ..

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital ..

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital

8 minutes ago
 Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of ..

Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

8 minutes ago
 Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of ..

Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

8 minutes ago
 UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.