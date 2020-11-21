UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UK Prime Ministers Warn Against Cuts To Foreign Aid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Former UK prime ministers warn against cuts to foreign aid

Two former British prime ministers on Saturday warned the country's current leader Boris Johnson against cuts to foreign aid spending

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Two former British prime ministers on Saturday warned the country's current leader Boris Johnson against cuts to foreign aid spending.

David Cameron and Tony Blair urged Johnson not to commit to a proposed 0.2 percent cut to the UK's 15 billion ($20 billion, EUR17 billion) international development budget.

The UK has proposed the cuts to pay for coronavirus costs but Cameron and Blair cautioned the move would jeopardise Britain's "soft power" status around world, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The two former prime ministers also warned Johnson risked undermining the UK's presidency of the G7 before it begins next year.

Blair praised the impact of British spending abroad in recent decades which he said was "measured literally in millions of lives".

"This has been a great British soft power achievement. It isn't about charity. It's enlightened self-interest," he said.

Cameron called abandoning Britain's overseas aid spending a "moral, strategic and political mistake".

"I hope the PM will stick to his clear manifesto promise, maintain UK leadership and save lives," he added.

Blair , a former prime minister from the UK's left of centre Labour Party, led his country from 1997 until 2007. He committed Britain to meeting a UN target of 0.7 percent in spending on foreign aid in 2005.

Cameron, from Johnson's own centre-right Conservative Party, served in the office from 2010-2016, and delivered on the overseas spending pledge made by his predecessor in 2013.

General Lord David Richards, UK chief of defence staff until 2013, said it was in the UK's interest "to be as generous as possible", adding that spending on aid was "much cheaper than fighting wars".

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to address the UK's spending in a Comprehensive Spending Review on Wednesday. The review is expected to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK has already cut �2.9 billion from its foreign aid budget for the rest of 2020 to avoid exceeding the 0.7 percent target.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Budget David United Kingdom 2020 From Billion Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmen leader opens village, museum named after h ..

1 minute ago

Around 11 QAU researchers ranked among world top 2 ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 771 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Current challenges provide opportunities for GCC t ..

16 minutes ago

360kg narcotics worth million of rupees recovered ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns rocket attacks at Kabul ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.